Kanye West Is Bringing Yeezy to Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West at the Yeezy Season 3 show in 2016. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Guess who's back?

Kanye West will be hosting an event for Yeezy Season 8 during Paris Fashion Week.

On Saturday, some editors received an e-mail invitation "from the West family" to Yeezy Season 8 in Paris. It didn't specify whether this would be a full collection reveal, a presentation or a runway show. However, it did read: "Here is a little piece of our home in Cody, Wyoming."

The Wests recently, famously relocated to the town. Kanye also moved members of the Yeezy team up there with them, the New York Times reported, where they've been working to move the brand's production to a "seed to sew" model in an effort to be more sustainable.

Yeezy's Season 8 footwear has already been out — and seen on West's wife and muse, Kim Kardashian West — but the upcoming Paris Fashion Week event will presumably be more comprehensive. (Fashionista has reached out to the brand for more information and will update the story when we hear back.)

Each Yeezy unveiling has been different: West has hosted an album release/fashion show at Madison Square Garden, done a star-studded presentation on Roosevelt Island and released a paparazzi-shot lookbook on Kardashian West and friends. A surprise announcement that something is indeed happening, though, continues to be a through line. Yeezy Season 7 was revealed in early 2018; the brand's most recent runway presentation was in 2016.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.