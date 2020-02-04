ZOI Agency Is Seeking A PR Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

ZOÏ Agency, a boutique Public Relations agency, is seeking a part-time, paid Public Relations Intern in our New York office. Our ideal candidate is someone with internship experience who is passionate about pursuing a career in the fashion PR industry.

As a Public Relations Intern in our New York office, you will have the benefit of working alongside a small team of Account Managers and will gain experience in contributing to larger projects along with standard administrative tasks.

The appropriate candidate should be hardworking, detail-oriented, and willing to challenge themselves by taking on new tasks which will reward them with a broader knowledge of media relations within the fashion and lifestyle industries. A motivated work ethic, initiative, along with a drive to excel will be highly regarded.

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Interacting with ZOÏ Agency’s inspiring fashion brands

Tracking media coverage for all clients

Preparing press clippings

Researching for special projects

Preparing and trafficking sample requests

Assisting with the preparation and planning of special events

The Ideal Candidate

Prior internship experience is preferred in addition to the following skills:

Knowledge of key online and print fashion publications

Proficient in Mac operating system and Microsoft Office

Intermediate Photoshop skills and experience

Strong writing and communication skills

For more information about ZOÏ Agency and our clients please visit: www.agence-zoi.com.

Interested and qualified candidates may apply by sending their cover letter and resumé at HR@agence-zoi.com.

About Us

Inspired to bring brands to life, ZOÏ Agency (‘life’ in Greek) was founded by Maria Varvarikos in 2000 and has left an indelible mark on the fashion, lifestyle, beauty and travel brands that have since partnered with the agency. With offices in New York, Montreal and Toronto, our boutique bureaus offer each client full public relations services across the United States, Canada, and in major cities worldwide.

With a mission to foster client relations that nurture new ideas, innovation, and growth, ZOÏ Agency maintains a highly curated roster of brands, working with designers and tastemakers that inspire and motivate the team to push boundaries and achieve further excellence.

Comprised of young, seasoned professionals who are passionate about their work, ZOÏ Agency’s team assumes the role of brand ambassador rather than PR representative, forming an unofficial extension of the brand’s office and one that truly understands and communicates the unique identities of its clients. The agency’s selective number of clients allows each account manager to invest more time, energy and resources into our client relationships.

It’s this personalized approach that has allowed ZOÏ Agency to form long-term relationships with its clients and its strong network of media contacts, generating measurable results for every client while implementing tactics, event concepts and strategies that disrupt traditional PR and instead leave a unique impact of their own.

For a list of client roster examples, many of which were launched by ZOÏ Agency in North America, please visit our website: www.agence-zoi.com