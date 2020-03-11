Meet the Finalists for the 2020 LVMH Prize

Former finalist Virgil Abloh will also be joining the jury to judge their collections.

The eight LVMH Prize finalists for 2020. Photo: Courtesy of LVMH

After 20 talented designers presented their collections to the LMVH's committee of experts in Paris during fashion week, the eight finalists for the 2020 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers were announced on Tuesday morning.

"This year, once more, the semi-finalists impressed us with their creativity and their commitment to creating clothes that are respectful of the environment." Delphine Arnault, Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton and founder of the LVMH Prize, said in a statement.

Five of the 2020 finalists have designed womenswear, while the others have worked in menswear. (For the first time, a Bulgarian designer has made it to the final round of the competition.) On June 5, they will present their collections to a jury that includes some of the top designers in the industry, including Virgil Abloh (a former prize finalist), Stella McCartney, Rihanna, Maria Graza Chiuri, Marc Jacobs and Clare Waight Keller.

The 2020 LVMH Prize winner will join a group of unique and forward-thinking designers — like Thebe Magugu, Marques'Almeida and Marine Serre. This year, 24S and Matches Fashion will also be spotlighting all the finalists on their platforms. (Though more specifics weren't available, last year, 24S released capsule collections with the 2019 LVMH Prize finalists.)

Click through the gallery below to meet the finalists competing for the 2020 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers.

