Alright, Real Talk: I Am Very Soothed by Andrew Cuomo's Polo Shirts

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a more casual look. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

First, let me say that I do not believe in treating politicians like they are our friends or parental figures, because I think that leads to weird, cultish behavior around elections. We elect these people to do a job! Not read us a bedtime story!

With that out of the way, let me say how absolutely relieved I am to live in a state where there is a grown-up in charge during our current Covid-19 pandemic. Governor Andrew Cuomo has really stepped up to the plate with his response to the coronavirus, acting swiftly (though sometimes it could be swifter) and keeping the public in the loop with daily updates on how the state of New York is responding. Which brings me to the point of my post: Governor Cuomo's polo shirts.

I'm from Florida, and back home, when a politician donned a polo shirt, it signaled that he or she was ready to roll up their sleeves and get dirty, usually after a natural disaster like a hurricane. I don't know how much manual labor Governor Cuomo is doing these days, but clearly he's mastered the art of using fashion as messaging in this situation.

Let's take this white polo with the state seal on it, for example. With one button undone, it feels much more relaxed than a standard-issue suit and tie. It's a softer look which helps tremendously when delivering a tougher message. It says: I'm here, I'm going to help us all, and also, stop going outside you freakin' dingdongs!! I can't help but find myself deeply soothed by the big time Stern Dad vibes of this particular look, and I suspect I'm not alone.

I'm not in love with Governor Cuomo — and in fact, I think some of y'all need to chill on that point, I know the bar is literally the floor right now, but let's take a step back — but I do deeply appreciate his ability to take charge in a crisis and to communicate, both verbally and through his clothing choices, that he's prepared to do the work. That's the kind of leadership we need right now.

All that being said: He's still a politician and I think he could improve upon a lot. I voted for Cynthia Nixon in the gubernatorial primary of 2018 because I would like to see Cuomo move further left of center than he currently sits. It irritates the hell out of me that he and New York City mayor Bill de Blasio regularly get into public pissing matches instead of working together to better the lives of its citizens. I really hate the way he pretends that he has no real control over the MTA when he's in charge of the whole damn thing and I'm still mad at him for running off Train Daddy, a.k.a. Andy Byford.

But damn am I soothed by these polos! Keep up the good work, Governor, and thank you. Please don't forget that the fashion industry will need your help before this is all over.

