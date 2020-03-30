Why Is This Picture of Anna Wintour Wearing Jeans so Comforting?

She reassured the fashion community in a much more casual look than normal.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
anna wintour

In her time as editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine and general ruler of the fashion universe, Anna Wintour has established herself as many things and worn many hats. But "casual" is not a word that has ever seemed to exist in her vocabulary — until today, March 30, 2020.

On Monday, Vogue posted a photo to its Instagram page of Wintour holding a fluffy dog while wearing a Breton-striped sweater and — computer, enhance — are those jeans?! 

It seems hard to believe, but yes, there is Anna Wintour in denim. No one understands the communicative power of fashion better than she does, and this is a look which feels relaxed and relatable. She looks like, well, a mom — actually, I think my mom has that exact outfit. I, for one, am very soothed by this image! 

Of course, the social media-shy Wintour isn't sending images of herself cozied up at home for no reason. The photo is to promote an op-ed shared to Vogue.com, a letter of encouragement from the de facto head of fashion to the rest of the industry. "Positivity is such a precious commodity right now, but I felt something close to pure joy in recent days," she writes, sharing the news of Ralph Lauren's $10 million donation to coronavirus causes. "My emotions, like yours I'm sure, are fairly close to the surface, but I'm not afraid to admit that I broke down on the phone with Ralph when he called to give me the incredible news about his gift." 

Wintour also discusses applications for the newly-announced initiative, "A Common Thread," launched with the CFDA to help designers in need. 

"Their stories impress upon me that this is a moment for reflection, generosity and a shared sense of humanity," she says. "I know that we have challenges ahead — and please can everyone remember to stay home and be safe — but I also know we can get through it together, and even find moments of joy along the way."

It's as lovely a reason as any for Wintour to show her softer side. She is still wearing her signature sunglasses, though. The day she posts a selfie without them is the day I'll start truly panicking. 

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Style

Is Anna Wintour the Next US Ambassador to London? Probably Not and Here's Why

In the past couple of years, Anna Wintour has become more publicly involved with politics than at any other time in her career, leading many to wonder: Why? Wintour, who is one of Obama's top-tier fundraising bundlers, has been particularly politically active over the past few months. She's attended two state dinners (one of which honored UK prime minister David Cameron and his wife, Samantha) and hosted a fundraising event with Scarlett Johansson for Runway to Win, an official fashion fundraiser for the Obama-Biden campaign. This week, she'll host another Runway to Win event with Iman in Chicago, as well as a fundraising dinner in New York at Sarah Jessica Parker's house. While conservatives are criticizing Wintour's involvement in Obama's campaign as an indicator of the President's "out of touch"-ness (the phrase-du-jour), the Brits are suddenly speculating that she may be up for a job with the president, should he be re-elected.

Business

Why Anna Wintour Would Kill It as an Ambassador

Bloomberg's report that Anna Wintour is being considered for an ambassadorship in the U.K. or France didn't just have fashion news sites like ours buzzing--it was the topic of conversation on every major morning show, from the TODAY show to MSNBC. So we thought it was worth looking into a bit more. If you thought our super fun and super serious GChat conversations with Current TV's Jo Piazza would go away after the election, you're wrong! Aren't you happy? In this latest installment, we discuss why Anna Wintour would be an awesome ambassador. Should she want the job. Jo thinks she should. Why? Read on.

Style

Anna Wintour Revealed as One of Obama's Top-Tier Fundraisers; Has She Always Been This Political?

Yesterday, the Obama campaign released a list of its top fundraising "bundlers," and the list, not surprisingly, included Vogue EIC Anna Wintour, who raised over $500,000 for Obama's re-election, WWD reports. Of course, she's been known to raise as much as $1.5 million at a single dinner, so this comes as no surprise. She was one of 61 people to "bundle" at that level (Hollywood media moguls Harvey Weinstein, with whom Wintour has hosted a fundraiser, and Jeffrey Katzenberg were the other big ones), meaning she's a pretty influential lady, and not just within the fashion community. Wintour hasn't been secretive about her support of Obama:

Business

Anna Wintour Endorses Hillary Clinton for President in 2016

Hillary Clinton has nabbed another fashion ally in the 2016 Presidential race. Following Oscar de la Renta's bid for Clinton, which he announced at the CFDA awards, Anna Wintour has also declared her hopes for a Clinton ticket in 2016. Seems like a lot has changed since 2008, when Clinton refused to appear in the pages of Vogue...