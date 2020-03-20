Your Aries Season Fashion Horoscope Is Here

Photo: Imaxtree

Happy Aries season! The fire sign, known for its fierce independence, kicks off our zodiac year with a splash of flash — think bright, saturated hues and bold prints — to celebrate its take-no-prisoners attitude toward life. Aries is ruled by passionate Mars, and this month, Mars is busy as hell, with lots of action as it connects with other planets, specifically expansive Jupiter on the 19th and transformative Pluto on the 22nd.

Whatever you do, Aries is here to encourage you to celebrate your individual style and push boundaries. Ahead, find three outfits that will help you do just that — even if you have to wear them in the comfort of your own home for now.

Outfit 1

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Channel your inner ram on the New Moon in Aries (March 24) with conversation-starting looks that celebrate a sense of play — think daytime sequins. With the season's ruler Mars entering intellectual, offbeat Aquarius on March 31, you'll be inspired to try new things. Don't be afraid to put together a bolder look than you're used to, since your thoughtfulness and creativity is bound to pay off.

Outfit 2

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

But we all know who the real ruler of all things fashion and beauty is: Venus. She's in lush, luxury-loving Taurus at the start of the season, inviting you to step up your plush basics game. Taurus loves earthy tones and earthy textures. And what Venus in Taurus absolutely requires is investing in quality.

Outfit 3

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

This is a great time to focus on the fundamental components of your wardrobe that you can build around. When Venus enters Gemini on April 3, it's time to get playful and curious. Gemini is all about experimenting and not being tied to any particular kind of expression. The Full Moon in Libra (another Venus-ruled sign) on April 7 offers you the chance to really show off how you've grown your personal style during this season. Make sure you have a party, dinner or event — you deserve to be seen.

