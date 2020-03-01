Models Walked on Water at Balenciaga's Apocalyptic Fall 2020 Show

The world may be coming to an end, but Demna Gvasalia still wants us to dress up.

A look from the Balenciaga Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

On day six of Paris Fashion Week, Demna Gvasalia echoed last season by presenting his Fall 2020 collection for Balenciaga at a film studio in a northern suburb of Paris. But this time, the designer purposely flooded the center of the amphitheater, meaning fashoin people had to watch the collection from the third row or beyond to avoid getting splashed by models as they marched through murky waters.

Clearly, Gvasalia has climate change and the end of the world on his mind — and yet, he still wants us to dress up. The cold-weather range featured glittering bodysuits, strong-shouldered trench coats, priest-like cloaks, pleated skirts, shiny capes and red carpet-ready gowns. There was also protective motocross suits and football uniforms, along with lunchbox handbags and iPhones held in the place of clutches.

See all the looks from Balenciaga's Fall 2020 collection in the gallery below.

105 Gallery 105 Images

