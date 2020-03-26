These Brands Are Supporting Out-of-Work Beauty Pros During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Photo: Ross Gilmore/Getty Images for Kat Von D Beauty

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the world, government-mandated shutdowns of non-essential businesses have impacted nearly every industry. Among the many particularly hard-hit job categories are beauty and spa professionals, whose income is heavily dependent upon being able to offer in-person services. Hairstylists, makeup artists, nail technicians, massage therapists and estheticians are finding themselves out of work, with an uncertain future. What's more, many beauty professionals, especially those on set for editorial shoots or advertising campaigns, are freelancers who work on a project basis, putting them in an even more precarious situation.

To help them cope with lost income and job insecurity, a number of beauty brands and influencers have begun to rally together and undertake aid efforts. Ahead, we've outlined some of their initiatives. We will continue to update this post as we hear about additional beauty brands offering support to those in the industry.

Hair-care brand Amika has set up an online affiliate program to help hairstylists capture commissions on client sales (as they normally might in-salon). Stylists are directed to register here on the company's website for a unique custom vanity link which will enable them to receive a 40% commission from orders their clients place. These purchases will be fulfilled through Amika's warehouse and sent directly to stylists' clients. The brand is also providing digital master classes to help stylists continue their education on the @amikapro Instagram account; pros can tune in every Tuesday and Friday at noon EST for the next three weeks to view lessons from Global Artistic Director, Naeemah LaFond and the Amika pro-education team.

Huda Kattan of cosmetics giant Huda Beauty announced on Instagram that the company would be allocating $100,000 toward freelance makeup artists, writing, "I want to kick-start the way that we're giving back by shining a spotlight on some amazing makeup artists and giving cash to some MUAs who may be struggling right now. So we'll be giving away $1,000 USD to 100 of you amazing freelance makeup artists!"

Dome Beauty has partnered with the Professional Beauty Association (PBA) and The Makeup Show to launch Dome Beauty Cares, a fundraising effort to support freelance beauty workers. On Instagram, the brand wrote, "We are calling on everyone who depend[s] on the services of these individuals including beauty enthusiasts, beauty industry professionals, corporate executives, those in the TV-Film-Magazine Industries, Bloggers and Influencers to dig deep and donate at dome BEAUTY CARES Go Fund Me or buy a product from dome BEAUTY and we'll donate for you to support those in need in the beauty industry. We also ask large corporations in the Beauty Industry to join us in this effort. Beauty brands are nothing without the professionals that support us so let's unite and change someone's life." The funds raised will support independent and freelance workers in the beauty industry, including makeup artists, hairstylists, nail technicians and estheticians. Additioanlly, $5 from every purchase made on Dome Beauty's website will be put toward the fund. Those who wish to donate directly can go to their GoFundMe.

Persons of Interest, a barbershop chain, has started a GoFundMe to raise money for barbers who have lost most of their income.





Wellness and nail brand Sundays, which also has two New York-based spa locations, is dedicating 100% of revenue from e-gift card purchases to its employees and started a GoFundMe campaign to support its nail artists. Sundays is also offering customers 20% off the e-gift cards with the code Sundays20.



Luxury hair-care brand In Common and hair salon Nine Zero One have collaborated to create a program that allows customers to support hairstylists carrying In Common products by using the brand's commission referral link. Hairstylists will receive 35% commission for every purchase made through their personalized links. Clients can use the brand's Artist Locator page to find social links, where In Common encourages stylists to put their personalized referral links. To ensure hairstylists receive their commissions as soon as possible, In Common is making payouts weekly via ACH or PayPal and streamlining the sign-up process. Stylists looking to participate can sign up here.

New York city nail salon and spa Chillhouse announced a GoFundMe for its retail staff, service providers, baristas and hosts. Those looking to donate can contribute here.

