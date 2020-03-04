The 34 Best Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week Street Style

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

The Fall 2020 shows came to a close in Paris on Tuesday, and we're coming away with ample style and beauty inspiration to last us through the next few months and then some. Plenty of that inspo came from outside the shows, with the street-style crowd serving up refreshing and creative hair and makeup ideas.

In the French fashion capital, hair was the real star of the show when it came to beauty. We spotted electric hair colors and sculptural hairstyles not for the meek or minimalist. Hair accessories, a street-style staple last season that had been so far less present outside the Fall 2020 shows, also made a triumphant return: Showgoers tied ribbons tied on the ends of braids, piled on bobby pins and stacked on clips and barrettes.

On the makeup front, neon-green eyeliner, graphic cat-eyes, smoky eyes in unexpected shades (terra cotta, who would've thought), dark lips, exaggerated rosy blush and more-is-more crystal eye jewelry made for standout moments.

Click through the gallery below to see all our favorite beauty looks from outside the Fall 2020 Paris Fashion Week shows.

In case you missed our roundup of standout street style beauty looks from Milan Fashion Week, you can see them here:

