See the Best Dressed Celebrities From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020

Maggie Rogers and Janelle Monáe at Valentino's Fall 2020 show. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

After three (hectic) weeks in New York, London and Milan, the fashion crowd — editors, buyers, influencers and, of course, celebrities — finished off fashion month in Paris. And the final leg of Fall 2020 shows featured some of the best VIP sightings of the whole season.

Janelle Monáe made multiple appearances throughout the week, and each outfit was better than the previous one, somehow. Fans of Autumn de Wilde's 'Emma' got to see Anna Taylor-Joy looking Parisian-chic in a ruffled skirt at Miu Miu. Balmain brought out a star-studded front row, as per usual, with everyone from Usher to Shailene Woodley in attendance. Then, some of the Internet's faves made their way to the French capital to take in the fashions, with Liza Koshy and Emma Chamberlain turning heads at Dior and Louis Vuitton, respectively.



See all of our favorite celebrity looks from the Fall 2020 front rows at Paris Fashion Week — from the father-daughter moment at Saint Laurent (featuring Lenny and Zoë Kravitz) to a Timothée Chalamet sighting at Haider Ackermann.

102 Gallery 102 Images

