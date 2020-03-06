The 114 Best Beauty Looks From Fall 2020 Fashion Week Street Style

On the street at Paris Fashion Week.

The Fall 2020 shows have officially wrapped, but that doesn't mean we're done thinking about them, analyzing them, ruminating on them or drawing inspiration from them. Over the course of the past four weeks, we were especially enamored with the many creative, fresh, just plain delightful beauty looks we spotted in street style snaps from each city. Showgoers got playful with their hair, makeup and nails this season to an extent we have rarely seen in the past, wearing a rainbow of bold hair colors, piles of accessories, stunningly sculptural hairstyles, artful eye makeup and a plethora of moody lip colors we can't wait to emulate for ourselves come fall.

Ahead, see our selections of the standout beauty looks from outside the Fall 2020 shows in every single fashion capital.

Paris Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

