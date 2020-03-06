The 168 Best Street Style Looks From Fall 2020 Fashion Month

Another fashion month is in the books, which means that we at Fashionista have been busy keeping an eye out the biggest trends on and off the Fall 2020 runways. From bright winter outfits in New York to dramatic, room-filling ruffles in London, the street-style crowd went full-out with their looks this season. Showgoers in Milan opted for casually cool ensembles, while those in Paris mastered the art of layering and played with bold prints. Accessories also made it big in the City of Lights, with a slew of guests carrying giant clutches and sporting chic baseball caps.

Now that the fashion pack has left the French capital — and is likely spending the next 48 hours in sweats — we're taking a look back at some of our favorite street-style snaps from the last 25 days. See our winners from New York, London, Milan and Paris in the galleries below. See you next season!

Best of New York Fashion Week

43 Gallery 43 Images

Best of London Fashion Week

57 Gallery 57 Images

Best of Milan Fashion Week

33 Gallery 33 Images

Best of Paris Fashion Week

35 Gallery 35 Images

