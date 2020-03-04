Fashionista's Favorite Fall 2020 Bags From Paris Fashion Week

A bag from Dries van Noten's Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Designers at Paris Fashion Week took their ready-to-wear to new heights for Fall 2020 — and their handbag offerings for the season were not too bad, either.

Dries Van Noten took bags down a quirky path with furry fabrics and vivid patterns. Lanvin had a more sleek approach, with structural shapes, rich colors and gold accents. Coperni delivered selection of uniquely-shaped bags down the runway (that will eventually be all over Instagram soon), while Dior brought along yet another twist on the classic saddle bag. And we haven't even gotten to the animal totes at Thom Browne.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of Fashionista's favorite bags from the Fall 2020 shows in Paris.

49 Gallery 49 Images

