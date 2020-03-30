The 12 Best Liquid Eye Shadows, According to Makeup Artists

Photo: Imaxtree

Liquid eye shadows are among the trendiest makeup formulas right now, with new versions dropping from a variety of brands seemingly every week. Devotees favor them for their ease of use, blendability and intense color payoff. But there are a few key tricks to finding the right formula and applying it like a pro.

"When it comes to these formulas, a little goes a long way," says makeup artist Beau Nelson. "The best way is to use a synthetic brush, apply thin layers and use the brush to buff edges for a clean transition." Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes agrees, nothing that fingers are fine in a pinch, but "the oils in your fingers can often break up the oils in the product." One major benefit of using a liquid shadow is that it doesn't require the use of a primer: They "basically act as primers with color. They work well amazingly on their own, or even as a base for powder shadows," explains Hughes.

Liquid eye shadows are also the unsung heroes of the makeup bag because of their versatility. Both makeup artists we consulted agree that the multi-tasking capabilities of these formulas are particularly impressive. "Metallic, pale and medium shades can look best as highlights. They can also act as blush — just mix a tiny bit of foundation to extend the product's dry-down time," says Nelson.

Now that you know how to apply them like a pro, we've rounded up the 12 best expert-recommended liquid eye shadows to add to your collection. Read on to see (and shop!) them all.

