The Best Met Gala Looks of All Time

Cardi B in Thom Browne at the 2019 "Camp: Notes on Fashion" Met Gala. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Starting with the "Fashion Plate"-themed exhibition in 1971, the Met Gala has become the most highly-anticipated event in fashion, where celebrities take risks you'd never see at the Oscars in avant-garde looks to walk up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It's the one night of the year where the biggest names from designers and musicians to models and actors all gather to put on their best ensembles, while also raising money for the museum's Costume Institute.

While there are always A-listers who shirk the dress code, every year there are those who clearly did their style homework: Whether it was Zendaya's custom Versace Joan of Arc armor, Rihanna's bejeweled pope ensemble from Margiela or Lady Gaga's multiple and unquestionably campy outfit changes courtesy of Brandon Maxwell, the prestigious event is responsible for some of the most notable fashion moments in pop-culture history.

The first Monday of May will be much quieter this year, as Vogue and The Metropolitan of Museum of Art announced that the event will be postponed indefinitely in light of public health concern. While we hope there will be better news soon, let's take a walk down memory lane with a few of our top picks from previous years.

Scroll through below to see the most unforgettable looks from the best-dressed event of all time.

