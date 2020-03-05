The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020

Plus, browse all of our images from the week in one place.

On the street at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020. Photo: Imaxtree

Au revoir, Paris Fashion Week! We saw what all of the big-name French brands have in store for Fall 2020 — and got tons of outfit inspiration from the people sitting in the audience at the shows. We're turning our attention to our favorite street style moments from the eight long but exciting days in the City of Lights. See our winners in the gallery below, and keep scrolling for every single street-style snap we published this week. Plus, we picked our favorite beauty moments from Paris, too. Enjoy!

Our Top 35 Looks of the Week

35 Gallery 35 Images

Day 1

48 Gallery 48 Images

Day 2

40 Gallery 40 Images

Day 3

32 Gallery 32 Images

Day 4

53 Gallery 53 Images

Day 5

42 Gallery 42 Images

Day 6

37 Gallery 37 Images

Day 7

40 Gallery 40 Images

Day 8

35 Gallery 35 Images

Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest industry news in your inbox every day.