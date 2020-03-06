Fashionista's 101 Favorite Shoes From the Fall 2020 Shows

For it dealing with autumnal trends, this fashion month was an incredibly colorful one — in terms of the apparel, and definitely in terms of the shoes we saw on the runways in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

For Fall 2020, designers choose to reinvent familiar footwear styles (think pointy-toed shoes and chunky boots) by adding bursts of individuality (courtesy of sparkly accents and unexpected hues). Platforms reigned supreme, showing up in all four cities; boots also featured heavily, from pearl-covered Doc Martens (at Jonathan Cohen in New York) to versions with bright, colorful soles (at Prada in Milan). Some brands played with texture, bringing some unconventional fabrics to this space — like the furry shoes we saw at Tibi, Ashley Williams, Yuhan Wang and Altuzarra. Meanwhile, Gucci, Vivetta and Roger Vivier all presented colorful loafers, block heels and Mary Janes that would make Blair Waldorf proud.

Ahead, we've gathered all of our favorite shoes from the Fall 2020 shows, from New York to Paris. Click through to see some of the chicest footwear of the season, by city.

