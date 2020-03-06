Fashionista's 101 Favorite Shoes From the Fall 2020 Shows

Next season, you can look forward to the return of the pointy-toe heel and the embellished chunky boot.
For it dealing with autumnal trends, this fashion month was an incredibly colorful one — in terms of the apparel, and definitely in terms of the shoes we saw on the runways in New York, London, Milan and Paris

For Fall 2020, designers choose to reinvent familiar footwear styles (think pointy-toed shoes and chunky boots) by adding bursts of individuality (courtesy of sparkly accents and unexpected hues). Platforms reigned supreme, showing up in all four cities; boots also featured heavily, from pearl-covered Doc Martens (at Jonathan Cohen in New York) to versions with bright, colorful soles (at Prada in Milan). Some brands played with texture, bringing some unconventional fabrics to this space — like the furry shoes we saw at Tibi, Ashley Williams, Yuhan Wang and Altuzarra. Meanwhile, Gucci, Vivetta and Roger Vivier all presented colorful loafers, block heels and Mary Janes that would make Blair Waldorf proud. 

Ahead, we've gathered all of our favorite shoes from the Fall 2020 shows, from New York to Paris. Click through to see some of the chicest footwear of the season, by city. 

Best shoes from New York Fashion Week

zimmermann-fall-2020-shoes
anna-sui-fall-2020-shoes 2
anna-sui-fall-2020-shoes
25
Gallery
25 Images

Best shoes from London Fashion Week

kane 2
AWAKE shs F20 026
Rejina Pyo shs F20 003
24
Gallery
24 Images

Best shoes from Milan Fashion Week

Ferragamo clp RF20 1496
Arthur Arbesser Fall 2020 Shoes
Gucci shs F20 002
19
Gallery
19 Images

Best shoes from Paris Fashion Week

Valentino Fall 2020 Shoes 2
Loewe Fall 2020 Shoes 1
Loewe Fall 2020 Shoes 2
33
Gallery
33 Images

