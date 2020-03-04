The Best Fall 2020 Shoes From Paris Fashion Week

Shoes from Roger Vivier's Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Roger Vivier

Fall 2020 fashion month is finally coming to its end, but we can't finish our coverage without appreciating the shoes that designers brought to their runways — because, trust us: They deserve a second look.

The platform heel clearly reigned supreme at Paris Fashion Week, with Dries Van Noten, Rochas, Celine and Valentino all taking on different interpretations of the funky retro style. Furry footwear — already a trend from New York and London — continued in Paris with Altuzarra's colorful fluffy flats. We also saw bejeweled accents (think brooches and studs) at Loewe and Vivienne Westwood. Meanwhile, we can't get enough of the dainty-yet-forward wedges seen on Lanvin and Givenchy, and Roger Vivier's new vivid color-ways that have made their way onto our "not a want, but a need" shopping lists.

Take a look through the gallery below for our favorite shoes from the Paris Fashion Week Fall 2020 shows.

