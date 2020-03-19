The Best Fashion Films to Watch Right Now

These movies will inspire you, teach you something or make you want to revamp your whole wardrobe. And you can stream them all from the comfort of your home.

One of the most-quoted scenes from a fashion movie is a monologue delivered by Miranda Priestly (played perfectly by Meryl Streep), in which she takes her assistant Andy (Anne Hathaway) down a peg for daring to think that she is free from the influence of the fashion industry. The sweater she was wearing, after all, "was selected by the people in this room." No matter how you cut it, fashion is in the fabric of our everyday lives. And beyond "The Devil Wears Prada," there are some incredible films out there — works of fiction, movies "loosely" based on reality and documentaries alike — that shed light on the industry, its history and its people.

If you want to learn about some of the most notable, influential figures that have shaped fashion into what it is today, watch "The September Issue" or "Lagerfeld Confidential." If you just want a laugh at the expense of the really, really, ridiculously good looking, settle down with "Zoolander". And if you're looking for some new style inspiration, revisit iconic movies like "First Wives Club," "Clueless" and "Roman Holiday" — which, fine, aren't technically about fashion, but serve some incredibly good looks.

Waste no more time and discover all the best fashion films currently streaming online right now.

Fashion industry (or adjacent) flicks:

"Coco Before Chanel" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Confessions of a Shopaholic" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"The Devil Wears Prada" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Eyes of Laura Mars" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Phantom Thread" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Ready To Wear" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Sex and the City" (Available on Google Play, Hulu and Amazon Prime)

"Sex and the City 2" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime, Netflix and Youtube)

"Yves Saint Laurent" (Available on Amazon Prime)

Model behavior:

"Funny Face" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Gia" (Available on Google Play, Hulu, HBO, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Head Over Heels" (Available on Google Play, Hulu and Amazon Prime)

"The Neon Demon" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Zoolander" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

Documentaries:

"Advanced Style" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"L'Amour Fou" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Bill Cunningham: New York" (Available on Amazon Prime)

"Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel" (Available on Google Play, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Dior and I" (Available on Google Play, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"The Editor's Eye" (Available on Google Play, Hulu, HBO, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"The First Monday in May" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Youtube)

"Fresh Dressed" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"The Gospel According to André" (Available on Google Play, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Iris" (Available on Google Play, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer" (Available on Netflix and Amazon Prime)

"Mademoiselle C" (Available on Google Play and Youtube)

"A Man's Story" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"McQueen" (Available on Google Play and Amazon Prime)

"Picture Me" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"The September Issue" (Available on Youtube)

"Straight/Curve" (Available on Amazon Prime)

"The True Cost" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Unzipped" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Ultrasuede: In Search of Halston" (Available on Amazon Prime)

Movies that aren't *technically* about fashion, but have iconic looks:

"500 Days of Summer" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Almost Famous" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Amélie" (Available on Hulu)

"Breakfast at Tiffany's" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime, Youtube and Disney+)

"Clueless" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"An Education" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"First Wives Club" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix and Youtube)

"Get a Clue" (Available on Amazon Prime and Disney+)

"The Great Gatsby" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" (Available on Google Play, HBO, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Marie Antoinette" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"The Matrix" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Moulin Rouge!" (Available on Google Play, Hulu, HBO, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Roman Holiday" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"The Royal Tenenbaums" — or any Wes Anderson film, for that matter (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"A Single Man" (Available on Netflix)

Memorable makeover scenes:

"The Breakfast Club" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime) and Youtube)

"Grease" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"The House Bunny" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Love Don't Cost A Thing" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Miss Congeniality" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"Never Been Kissed" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime, Youtube and Disney+)

"Pretty Woman" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

"The Princess Diaries" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime, Youtube and Disney+)

"She's All That" (Available on Google Play, Amazon Prime and Youtube)

