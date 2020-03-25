Remember These Surprising Met Gala Pairings?

Cara Delevingne, Rihanna, Stella McCartney, Kate Bosworth and Reese Witherspoon at the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Met Gala in 2014. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

This year, the first Monday in May will not be spent following the Met Gala. The glamorous annual event — which was first established in 1948 as a fundraiser for the then-new Costume Institute and has transformed into a celebrity-heavy red carpet — has been postponed, because of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. It's still expected to take place, though a new date has yet to be announced. Until it is, we can look back to memorable moments from Met Galas past, from best looks to most surprising dates.

Recent Met Galas have been underwritten by a brand and chaired by a number of celebrities. (In 2020, it's meant to be Louis Vuitton, with Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nicolas Ghesquière and Anna Wintour as co-hosts.) Then, companies will buy tickets or tables and invite A-listers to attend as their guests — pending they get the AWOK. Oftentimes, the coveted invites will go to brand spokespeople; others, they'll go to friends, muses or otherwise cool people. This has made for some interesting duos over the years — and we've gathered some of them for you.

Scroll through to see some of the most surprising celebrity-designer pairings in the gallery below.

