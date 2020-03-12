Sponsored Story

BIJA Essense Is Seeking A Social Media Intern In New York, NY

Bija Essence integrates three scientifically validated, time-honored practices into one ritual of nurturing and beautifying self-care that is a daily way of saying thank you to your body.
Author:
Publish date:

Duties and Responsibilities: 

Social Media

  • Build, manage and execute the social media strategy across multiple platforms including: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and blog
  • Lead all social media initiatives, managing content and campaigns start to finish and keeping all platforms updated with relevant and engaging content.
  • Manage content calendar and production of social media content
  • Management of user generated content submitted for inclusion on blog and Instagram.
  • Generate, shoot, edit (retouch), curate, copy write and publish daily content across allsocial media platforms.
  • Research and implement new platforms and tools to drive digital innovation, meet business needs, improve efficiencies and reach new audiences.
  • Ensure that the social media tone of voice of all content and user-generated content is consistent and on brand for Bija Essence.
  • Take photos and video for social media purposes.

E-Commerce

  • Provide support with new product & existing products online
  • Help with merchandising, quality control & customer service.

Research

  • Help to research new packaging that is sustainable and for the holiday season when needed.
  • Research competitive companies and their advances or social movements when needed.
  • Research and look for new Retail, Spas and Business when needed.

IDEAL CANDIDATE

  • Proficient in Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and basic to intermediate level of graphic design
  • Have a flair for writing copy deep understanding of all things digital with a passion for social media
  • Experience with Shopify
  • Knowledge of social media tools: Scheduling, reporting and optimization.
  • Positive attitude, detail and customer oriented with good multitasking and organizational ability.
  • A passion for start-ups and
  • Enjoys natural products and wellness world.

To Apply: Please send your resume to evelynsub@gmail.com, subject line Social Media Intern.

Related Stories