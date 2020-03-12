BIJA Essense Is Seeking A Social Media Intern In New York, NY
Duties and Responsibilities:
Social Media
- Build, manage and execute the social media strategy across multiple platforms including: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and blog
- Lead all social media initiatives, managing content and campaigns start to finish and keeping all platforms updated with relevant and engaging content.
- Manage content calendar and production of social media content
- Management of user generated content submitted for inclusion on blog and Instagram.
- Generate, shoot, edit (retouch), curate, copy write and publish daily content across allsocial media platforms.
- Research and implement new platforms and tools to drive digital innovation, meet business needs, improve efficiencies and reach new audiences.
- Ensure that the social media tone of voice of all content and user-generated content is consistent and on brand for Bija Essence.
- Take photos and video for social media purposes.
E-Commerce
- Provide support with new product & existing products online
- Help with merchandising, quality control & customer service.
Research
- Help to research new packaging that is sustainable and for the holiday season when needed.
- Research competitive companies and their advances or social movements when needed.
- Research and look for new Retail, Spas and Business when needed.
IDEAL CANDIDATE
- Proficient in Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and basic to intermediate level of graphic design
- Have a flair for writing copy deep understanding of all things digital with a passion for social media
- Experience with Shopify
- Knowledge of social media tools: Scheduling, reporting and optimization.
- Positive attitude, detail and customer oriented with good multitasking and organizational ability.
- A passion for start-ups and
- Enjoys natural products and wellness world.
To Apply: Please send your resume to evelynsub@gmail.com, subject line Social Media Intern.