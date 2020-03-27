Indie Candle Brand Boy Smells Comes Through With the Supremely Chill Scents We All Need Right Now

Boy Smells' 420 Collection. Photo: Courtesy of Boy Smells

There's a lot of heavy shit going on in the world right now. You know that. I know that. We all know that. So it's nice to find a little escapism — and perhaps even something to look forward to — where we can. That's why I was so delighted to learn that Boy Smells, a cool-kid indie candle brand beloved by myself and Kacey Musgraves, is about to drop a new set of supremely ~chill~ candles.

Dubbed the 420 Collection, the set of three candles is inspired by (and infused with) notes of cannabis, albeit a far more refined and nuanced version of the aroma than anything you'd smell wafting from your stoner neighbor's apartment.

Available beginning on Friday — well in advance of April 20 — Boy Smells' 420 Collection is a followup to the brand's existing best-selling Kush and Cashmere Kush candles. It comprises those two scents (though Cashmere Kush underwent a li'l makeover for the occasion), as well as Cowboy Kush, a new addition to the Kush lineup.

The original Kush candle was actually the first-ever Boy Smells product, and it continues to be the brand's top seller, thanks to its elevated take on cannabis-inspired fragrance. It combines notes of cannabis flowers and tulip with brushed suede and amber for a grounded, warm, ever-so-slightly floral scent.

Cashmere Kush is a bit more woodsy and deep, with notes of cannabis flower, cashmere woods, white amber, vetiver, tulip and powdery musk. In honor of the 420 Collection, Boy Smells dressed up Cashmere Kush in ecru packaging.

Then finally, there's new kid on the block, Cowboy Kush, which, as the brand whimsically put it in a press release, is an "old tumbleweed of a scent that rolled into the 420 Collection." Its notes are more adventurous, with Spanish saffron, resinous labdanum, tonka bean, raspberry and patchouli joining grounding suede and, of course, earthy cannabis.

The Boy Smells 420 Collection candles will be sold individually as a standard 8.5-ounce candle ($32) or as a 3-ounce votive trio set ($48), both on BoySmells.com and in select retailers beginning on Friday.

