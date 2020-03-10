BPCM NYC IS HIRING SUMMER 2020 INTERNS WITHIN MULTIPLE DEPARTMENTS – FASHION, BEAUTY, TRAVEL, WINE & SPIRITS

BPCM is seeking bright, motivated and committed candidates who are passionate about PR, Communications, and Digital to join our Program!

BPCM is a fully integrated global agency with offices in New York, Los Angeles and London, specializing in brand building and communications that represents a full range of luxury clients across menswear, womenswear, beauty, and the travel, wine & spirits sectors. Recently voted by Inc. Magazine as a Best Place to Work and by PR News in 2018 Top Places to Work in PR, BPCM prides itself on fostering an educational internship experience to prepare candidates for the next steps in their PR and Communications careers.

BPCM is seeking bright, motivated and committed candidates who are passionate about PR, Communications, and Digital to join our Program! BPCM’s internship program is a great way to gain hands-on experience and professional exposure to the fashion business and community. Our internship program is designed so that our interns help the PR teams across all accounts, therefore, gaining a well-rounded introduction to the industry while providing motivated and interested students with knowledge of the industry and a meaningful and educational experience. Our ideal candidates are self-starting individuals with solid multi-tasking abilities who have a strong interest in fashion and culture, are computer savvy, informed about news and have the ability to thrive in a deadline driven environment. Previous PR/Marketing internships preferred but not required.

To qualify for our internship program you must:

Be available for a minimum of 3 days per week from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Be available for a full semester or 3-4 month commitment

Must be enrolled as a current student

Additional skills: Exceptional computer, written and verbal communication skills (MS Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook experience preferred), knowledge of FashionGPS a plus. Those pursuing a degree in PR, Communications, Fashion or Marketing are encouraged to apply.

Your responsibilities during your internship will include (but are not limited to): Supporting the PR team with daily activities, reports, and events such as sample loans for editorial and VIP, creating press clips, showroom organization, assisting with event logistics, updating FashionGPS, assisting with press previews and press lists, assisting PR teams on projects, and requests, as needed.

To apply please follow out application link: https://bpcm.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=48