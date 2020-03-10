CALPAK FIRST LOS ANGELES SAMPLE SALE, 3/11 - 3/15
Come shop a curated selection of lightweight, durable and uniquely stylish suitcases, backpacks, travel duffels, wallets, hat boxes and accessories.
The first CALPAK Sample Sale in LA!
When:
Wednesday March 11th to Sunday March 15th
- Wednesday - Saturday: 10am to 7pm
- Sunday: 10am - 5pm
Where :
315 S Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048
Details:
- Suitcases, backpacks, travel duffels, wallets, hat boxes and accessories.
- Cash & Credit Cards accepted
- All sales final