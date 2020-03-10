Sponsored Story

CALPAK FIRST LOS ANGELES SAMPLE SALE, 3/11 - 3/15

Come shop a curated selection of lightweight, durable and uniquely stylish suitcases, backpacks, travel duffels, wallets, hat boxes and accessories.
The first CALPAK Sample Sale in LA!

When:
Wednesday March 11th to Sunday March 15th

  • Wednesday - Saturday: 10am to 7pm
  • Sunday: 10am - 5pm

Where :
315 S Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048

Details:

  • Suitcases, backpacks, travel duffels, wallets, hat boxes and accessories.
  • Cash & Credit Cards accepted
  • All sales final

@eclipse_official_la

