The 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards Have Been Postponed

Following a similar announcement from the Met Gala, as Covid-19 continues to spread.

Steven Kolb at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2019. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

On Tuesday, the 2020 Met Gala was postponed in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic. Now another big evening for the American fashion industry is following suit: the CFDA Awards.

"After carefully reviewing the guidelines of federal and state governments, as well as public health agencies, CFDA Chairman, Tom Ford and Steven Kolb, President and CEO, along with the full support of the board, have made the decision to postpone the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards," the CFDA said in a statement.

Designer nominations, the announcement noted, will also be postponed until a later, currently-undisclosed date.

These cancelations are a hallmark of an increasingly uncertain time for fashion, as the industry grapples with store closures, supply chain disruptions and economic slowdown as side effects of the effort to contain the virus.

"The Covid-19 outbreak is bringing many challenges to fashion designers in both their personal lives and professional operations," the CFDA said in a release. "As an organization with a diverse membership conducting business globally, the CFDA is doing everything it can to help our designers through these difficult times in their businesses."

