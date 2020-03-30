Must Read: CFDA Cancels Resort Shows & Postpones Men's Shows, How Newly Launched Brands are Faring

Off-White's men's Spring 2020 show. Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

CFDA cancels resort shows, postpones New York Fashion Week: Men's

The CFDA announced that New York Fashion Week: Resort 2021 will be canceled, and New York Fashion Week: Men's, which was scheduled for June, would be postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. In a statement, the group said, "We are mindful of the global impact this pandemic has had on our day-to-day lives, our businesses and our people With that in mind, the CFDA has decided to cancel the official NYFW: Resort 2021 schedule of presentations. The decision was based on the current global situation, the ongoing uncertainty regarding its impact on retailers and their open-to-buys and designers' challenges in producing collections at this moment." {WWD}

Julee Wilson leaves Essence for Cosmopolitan

Julee Wilson, ex-global beauty director at Essence, has joined the ranks at Cosmopolitan as the new beauty director, replacing Carly Cardellino who left the publication in January. Wilson will be responsible for coverage across print, digital, social and creating new ways of reaching readers. Jessica Pels, editor in chief of Cosmopolitan, told WWD, "Julee brings a ton of experience in innovation and creativity, plus a bright shiny energy, to the Cosmo team, and she'll lead our beauty efforts to greater heights than ever." {WWD}

How newly launched brands are faring so far

As businesses all over the world struggle to make ends meet, brands that launched earlier this year are facing a unique set of struggles. The first few months are vital to a new company and faced with manufacturing problems and little to no sales, they are figuring out how to cope. Most are directing their attention to channels like IGTV and cutting marketing budgets or focusing solely on collections for fall. Others have business models that are well equipped to handle disruption, like Aslaug Magnúsdóttir, the founder of Katla, a sustainable, made-to-order clothing company that debuted in late January. She told Glossy, "Being made-to-order allows us to hold minimal inventory levels at any time." {Glossy}

How the world's top fashion schools are pivoting to virtual learning

Leading fashion schools like Central Saint Martins, the Fashion Institute of Technology, Polimoda and Istituto Marangoni have been forced to make the move to virtual learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. The transition has not been smooth, as some aspects of a fashion program cannot be taught remotely, as students no longer have access to weaves or looms or any other specialist equipment they would usually need. {Vogue Business}

