CFDA/'Vogue' Fashion Fund Announces Initiative for Coronavirus-Related Relief

Tom Ford and Anna Wintour at the 2019 CFDA Awards. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Anna Wintour and CFDA chairman Tom Ford announced a fundraising initiative called "A Common Thread," which aims to provide relief to U.S. fashion businesses that have been affected by Covid-19.

"A Common Thread" will use resources repurposed from the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund — which was established post-9/11 to help emerging design talent, and, since 2015, awards prizes of $400,000 to a winner and $150,000 to two runners-up each year — to help folks in the fashion community, be they designers or manufacturers and other members of the supply chain, who are feeling a financial burden as the coronavirus continues to spread. (Recent alumni of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund include Telfar, Chromat, Pyer Moss and Christopher John Rogers.) People can donate to "A Common Thread" online or by texting THREAD to 44-321.

"'A Common Thread' is a storytelling initiative across all Condé Nast channels, spearheaded by Vogue and in collaboration with the CFDA, to raise both awareness and needed funds for those in the American fashion community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement posted to the CFDA website reads. As part of this, there will be a video series, which, starting on March 25, will spotlight some of the businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus.

According to a press release sent out by the CFDA, "the parameters of the fund are still being established," so we don't know yet what the support and financial relief offered by "A Common Thread" will look like. However, applications for it — which are not limited to former Fashion Fund participants or members of the CFDA, the organization clarifies — will go live on April 8 on cfda.com.

