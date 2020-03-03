This is What ''70s French Girl' Hair Looks Like, According to Chanel

Beauty looks from Chanel's Fall 2020 runway. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Fall 2020 runway shows are coming to a close in Paris, and the last day of fashion month is full of highly-anticipated presentations — including Virginie Viard's latest Chanel collection, which made its debut on Tuesday morning at the Grand Palais. To accompany the black-and-white knits, taffeta dresses, tear-away track pants (!) and Byzantine jewelry, hairstylist Sam McKnight created what he called "'70s French girl" hair: a mix of flowing, half-up styles adorned with ribbons and flowers, natural curls and (in the case of models like Kaia Gerber) a few individualistic cuts.

On Instagram, McKnight noted that he was "inspired by that French girl in the '70s, soft, loose, flowing volume, with modern wispy waves in homage to the gothic Victoriana of the that era." As such, the majority of models' looks were undone rather than polished, with a romantic softness that embraced baby hairs and flyaways.

To create the half-up style, McKnight put subtle waves into the hair using a medium-barrel curling iron, then teased the crown and worked in his own Easy Up-do product for texture and hold, along with Cool Girl, a lightweight texturizing mist, for volume.

Makeup artist Lucia Pica — who is also Chanel's Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer — created a pared-down makeup look for the show, with neutral tones on the eyes, groomed brows and subtly rosy cheeks and lips. She and her team relied on Chanel Les Beiges Eau de Teint to even out models' skin tones and both Le Gel Sourcils and Le Crayon Sourcils to lend definition and fullness to the brows.

For an eye look that had depth but subtlety, Pica used Chanel Le Stylo Ombre et Contour in Contour Clair, a soft brown shade, to draw a "C" shape along the lash lines and outer corners of the eyes, pulling the pigment up along the crease and the lower lash line. She then dabbed concealer beneath the eyes to "shape and lift" them, and finished with Le Volume Révolution Mascara on top lashes only. For "fresh cheeks," she dusted the brand's Palette Essentielle and patted Baume Essentiel, a pearly balm, along the cheekbones for a dewy glow. Lips were left similarly understated, with a slight sheen, courtesy of Rouge Coco Gloss in Aphrodite.

See a selection of beauty looks from the Chanel Fall 2020 runway in the gallery below.

