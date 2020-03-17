Every Fashion and Beauty Retailer Closing Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

We're keeping a running list, updated every time new brands close their physical storefronts to prevent further spreading the disease.

After the first case of Covid-19 was announced in the U.S. reports of more infections trickled in slowly. Two months later, the number of cases are steadily rising, reaching almost 3,500. Now, top U.S. health officials are urging people to stay at home and practice social distancing,

Consequently, several brands have made the decision to temporarily close their physical storefronts to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Ahead, we've compiled a running list of every fashion and beauty retailer that is closing amid the Coronavirus crisis.

3.1 Phillip Lim, closed until further notice

Abercrombie, tentatively scheduled to reopen on March 28

Aday, closed until further notice

Anthropologie, closed until March 28

Aritzia, closed until further notice

Allbirds, closed until March 27; all employees will get full pay and benefits during the closure

Ba&sh, closed until further notice

Catbird, closed until further notice

Calvin Klein, closed until March 29; all retail workers will be compensated during the closure

Calzedonia, closed until March 27

Converse, closed until further notice

Everlane, closed until March 28; all retail workers will be compensated during the closure

Falconeri, closed until March 27

Free People, closed until March 28; all retail workers will be compensated during the closure

Gap, temporarily closing more than 100 stores in areas that have been hit the hardest and reducing operating hours; all full- and part-time employees will be compensated during the closure

Glossier, closed until further notice

Greats, closed until March 28; all employees will be compensated during the closure

Hatch, closed until further notice; has shifted all of its in-store educational events to virtual events online, where consumers can tune into their IGTV for educational events

H&M, closed until April 2; all employees will recieve two weeks of continued pay during the closure

Hot Topic, closed until March 30; all employees will be compensated during the closure

Intimissimi, closed until March 27

J.Crew, closed until March 28; all retail workers will be compensated during the closure

Kith, closed until further notice

Lululemon, closed until March 27; all retail workers will continue to receive pay for the hours they have been scheduled to work

Madewell, closed until March 28; all employees will be compensated during the closure

Moussy, closed until March 30; all members of its retail team will be compensated for their scheduled hours during the closure

Naadam, closed until further notice

Need Supply, closed until further notice

Nike, closed until March 27

Nordstrom, closed until March 31; all employees will get full pay and benefits during the closure

Opening Ceremony, closed until further notice

Outdoor Voices, closed until March 27; all retail workers will continue to receive pay for the hours they have been scheduled to work

Patagonia, closed until March 27; all employees will receive their regular pay during the closure

Reformation, closed until further notice; all retail workers will receive paid time off

Rent The Runway, closed until March 23;

Rothys, closed until March 31; all employees will receive their regular pay during the closure

Sephora, closed until April 3; all retail workers will continue to receive pay for the hours they have been scheduled to work

Steve Madden, closed until March 27; all employees will receive their regular pay during the closure

Supreme, closed until further notice

Thakoon, closed until further notice

Tommy Hilfiger, closed until March 29; all retail workers will be compensated during the closure

Uniqlo, closed until further notice; all retail workers will be compensated during the closure

Urban Outfitters, closed until further notice

Veronica Beard, closed until further notice

