Every Fashion and Beauty Retailer Closing Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic
After the first case of Covid-19 was announced in the U.S. reports of more infections trickled in slowly. Two months later, the number of cases are steadily rising, reaching almost 3,500. Now, top U.S. health officials are urging people to stay at home and practice social distancing,
Consequently, several brands have made the decision to temporarily close their physical storefronts to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Ahead, we've compiled a running list of every fashion and beauty retailer that is closing amid the Coronavirus crisis.
3.1 Phillip Lim, closed until further notice
Abercrombie, tentatively scheduled to reopen on March 28
Aday, closed until further notice
Anthropologie, closed until March 28
Aritzia, closed until further notice
Allbirds, closed until March 27; all employees will get full pay and benefits during the closure
Ba&sh, closed until further notice
Catbird, closed until further notice
Calvin Klein, closed until March 29; all retail workers will be compensated during the closure
Calzedonia, closed until March 27
Converse, closed until further notice
Everlane, closed until March 28; all retail workers will be compensated during the closure
Falconeri, closed until March 27
Free People, closed until March 28; all retail workers will be compensated during the closure
Gap, temporarily closing more than 100 stores in areas that have been hit the hardest and reducing operating hours; all full- and part-time employees will be compensated during the closure
Glossier, closed until further notice
Greats, closed until March 28; all employees will be compensated during the closure
Hatch, closed until further notice; has shifted all of its in-store educational events to virtual events online, where consumers can tune into their IGTV for educational events
H&M, closed until April 2; all employees will recieve two weeks of continued pay during the closure
Hot Topic, closed until March 30; all employees will be compensated during the closure
Intimissimi, closed until March 27
J.Crew, closed until March 28; all retail workers will be compensated during the closure
Kith, closed until further notice
Lululemon, closed until March 27; all retail workers will continue to receive pay for the hours they have been scheduled to work
Madewell, closed until March 28; all employees will be compensated during the closure
Moussy, closed until March 30; all members of its retail team will be compensated for their scheduled hours during the closure
Naadam, closed until further notice
Need Supply, closed until further notice
Nike, closed until March 27
Nordstrom, closed until March 31; all employees will get full pay and benefits during the closure
Opening Ceremony, closed until further notice
Outdoor Voices, closed until March 27; all retail workers will continue to receive pay for the hours they have been scheduled to work
Patagonia, closed until March 27; all employees will receive their regular pay during the closure
Reformation, closed until further notice; all retail workers will receive paid time off
Rent The Runway, closed until March 23;
Rothys, closed until March 31; all employees will receive their regular pay during the closure
Sephora, closed until April 3; all retail workers will continue to receive pay for the hours they have been scheduled to work
Steve Madden, closed until March 27; all employees will receive their regular pay during the closure
Supreme, closed until further notice
Thakoon, closed until further notice
Tommy Hilfiger, closed until March 29; all retail workers will be compensated during the closure
Uniqlo, closed until further notice; all retail workers will be compensated during the closure
Urban Outfitters, closed until further notice
Veronica Beard, closed until further notice
