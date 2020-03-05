Must Read: Danielle Bernstein Launches Line at Macy's, Gucci Opens First Beauty Pop-Up in L.A

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Danielle Bernstein launches line at Macy's

Danielle Bernstein has tapped into the design world with swimwear and jewelry collections through WeWoreWhat — but her recent most endeavor, an affordable ready-to-wear line available in sizes 00 to 24, carries her own name. In partnership with Macy's, she's launching Danielle Bernstein, a collection of easy pieces all under $100. And it's now available to shop. {Fashionista Inbox}

Gucci opens its first beauty pop-up in L.A.

To celebrate the launch of its new mascara, Gucci has planned its first-ever pop-up experience, under the name of Gucci Beauty Network Studio. The experience will allow visitors to explore the brand's makeup collection — and its latest launch, Mascara L’Obscur — dine at the exclusive Gucci Guilty diner, roam through the Gucci Mémoire d'une Odeur library and more. The Gucci Beauty Network studio will open to the public on March 6 to 7. {Fashionista Inbox}

Why does recycled plastic loom so largely in sustainable fashion?

As sustainable brands like Patagonia and Rothy's continue to use recycled plastic in products, experts are beginning to point out how, though it's a better alternative to regular plastic, it merely acts as a short-term coverup for looking for and developing better materials. There a variety of companies increasing their research and partnering with fashion labels, like Levi's and Stella McCartney, to increase textile recycling, but there needs to be more interest from brands in order to make it a popular sustainable practice. {Vogue Business}

Outdoor Voices releases Powerpuff Girls-inspired Exercise dress

Outdoor Voices is announcing yet another collaboration — this time, in celebration of International Women's Day. The brand is teaming up with the iconic superhero sisters that are The Powerpuff Girls to re-release its Exercise Dress in three new colorways: Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. Outdoor Voices will be donating 15% of shop sales to ACLU's Women's Rights Project on March 8. {Fashionista Inbox}

Clean Clothes Campaign and Labour Behind the Label campaign for Uniqlo to resolve wage theft case

The groups lean Clothes Campaign and Labour Behind the Label are holding a demonstration at Uniqlo's flagship store in London on March 7, in solidarity with garment workers who are owed money by the brand following a wage theft case involving the former Jabo Garmindo factory in Indonesia, which filed for bankruptcy and left many unemployed and owed wages after Uniqlo pulled its orders in 2014. {Fashionista Inbox}

