Do Yourself a Favor and Follow Daphne Guinness on TikTok

She's really good at it!
>tfw Daphne Guinness wants you to smash that mf follow button.

A little over a decade ago, Daphne Guinness dominated the front rows and street-style galleries with her unique, unmissable goth take on high fashion. She served as muse to many and counted the likes of Alexander McQueen and Tom Ford as friends. Guinness bought the late Isabella Blow's entire archive and helped mount an exhibition devoted to her mentor.

Of course, the Guinness beer heiress is still around, having modeled in shows for designers like The Blonds and launched a music career of her own. But her signature hoof shoes have not graced many a fashion month in recent years. Have you missed her? I have, to be honest! 

Which is why I was absolutely thrilled — nay, delighted — to be served none other than Guinness herself on my "For You Page" while scrolling through TikTok one night. 

On her Instagram, the singer keeps a tightly-curated feed of aesthetically on-brand photos, but on TikTok, it's a different story. There, you'll find videos of Guinness dancing backstage at her shows, comparing her messy updo to Troll dolls and sharing "Get dressed with me" trends. Her custom heelless shoes make frequent appearances and she even participates in dance trends! (Well, sort of.) Please take a moment to check out one of my personal favorites involving a RuPaul song.

It feels like you're getting a closer look at Guinness's personality, which wasn't always apparent behind the big sunglasses and intimidating platform shoes. And I have to tell you, every time she posts something new, I'm tickled all over again. In these trying times, we have to find happiness where we can. Allow me to recommend following Guinness on TikTok as part of your quest to spark joy.

Fashion News Roundup: Charlotte Casiraghi Is the New Face of Gucci, Daphne Guinness Is Auctioning Her Clothes, and Karl Lagerfeld Becomes a Cartoonist

Place Your Bets on Charlotte Casiraghi for Gucci: The Royal daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco (and granddaughter of Grace Kelly) may be the next face of Gucci. Considering that Gucci provides the 25-year-old with her equestrian kit, this rumor has a lot of horsepower behind it. Plus this blue blood has a Blue Ribbon in fashion: she regularly sports Gucci and Chanel Haute Couture, and she covered the September issue of Paris Vogue. Nothing official yet, so we'll just have to wait for the photo finish. UPDATE: It's confirmed, reports Vogue UK. She'll appear in a four-part series to be shot by Peter Lindbergh, all with a horsey theme. {Telegraph UK} Daphne Guinness to Auction Her Clothing: After buying the late Isabella Blow's entire collection to save it from the auction block, Guinness will now auction off 100 of her own unique pieces on June 27. The auction will be handled by Christie's and the proceeds will go to the new Isabella Blow Foundation, which supports young art and fashion talent. Pieces from the likes of Chanel, Balenciaga, and McQueen will go on display from June 23 to the day of auction. Guinness is known for her incredible wardrobe, so start saving your pennies now! {Vogue UK} Spotted: John Galliano in the Marais: One figure staying quiet in the Dior debate is former creative director Galliano. He's been spotted in Paris keeping a low profile - well, low for Galliano - reportedly wearing a beanie over his signature blond locks and a pencil thin 20's style mustache. He was leaving a café tout seul on Rue de Turenne Saturday night. {WWD}

The Incredible Evolution of Daphne Guinness

This week The New Yorker ran a piece on Daphne Guinness, and much like everything the style icon does (or wears), the revelations from Rebecca Mead's fantastic profile are surprising, over-the-top, and kind of absurd. Guinness would probably be the first to admit that she's not exactly your average human. After all it was her own boyfriend, French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy, who said of her: "[she is] no longer a person, [she is] a concept." So what exactly is Daphne Guinness? We have yet to fully figure it out but in light of the much-talked-about New Yorker interview, we explore the many facets of Daphne Guinness--from her style philosophy to her thoughts on Hitler--though we're willing to bet the thing that will shock you most will be what the style icon looked like in the late '80s. Go on, have a look.