Must Read: Dior Launches Podcast, Rick Owens Collaborates With Champion

Dior launches podcast

Dior just launched a 'Dior Talks' podcast series that will feature conversations with "artists, collaborators and close friends of the House, all prestigious figures from the cultural sphere" on topics ranging "the role of art to the key stages of feminism," per a press release. The podcast debuted March 8th on International Women's Day, and the first series of the podcast will focus on feminist art and deep dive into the ties between Maria Grazia Chiuri's work for the house of Dior and the art world. {Fashionista Inbox}

Rick Owens collaborates with Champion

Rick Owens's latest in a string of collaborations is with the sports and streetwear brand Champion. Owens, known for his drapey, gothic-style clothing, is adding his signature touch to his collaboration with Champion, describing the clothes as "stripped-down togas, loincloths and robes" in an interview with WWD. The collection hits shelves March 12. {WWD}

Why "taking on" Victoria's Secret is still a challenge for lingerie brands

Despite Victoria's Secret (which was acquired by Sycamore Partners last month) being challenged by many new underwear brands like Savage x Fenty, Parade and Knix, to name a few, the lingerie giant is still the biggest women's underwear seller in America. There are many reasons for this, but one of the biggest is the upper hand Victoria's Secret holds in brick-and-mortar retail — it operates over 1,000 stores in North America alone, something newer, less established brands can't compete with, Business of Fashion reports. {Business of Fashion}

