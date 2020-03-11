Sponsored Story

DKNY Is Seeking An Archive & Inventory Intern In East Rutherford, NJ

DKNY Is Seeking An Archive & Inventory Intern In East Rutherford, NJ
Job title: Archive & Inventory intern
Reports to: Archive & Inventory Manager

Role summary: The responsibility of the Archive & Inventory intern is to keep the heritage of the DKNY and Donna Karan brands alive while maintaining best practices for sample preservation and organization. This person assists the Archive & Inventory Manager with all internal and external archive sample pull requests while maintaining the sample organization.

  • Maintain digital catalogue of fashion samples and vintage inspiration assets across various brands
  • Provide comprehensive and detailed descriptions of garments
  • Assist with the conservation of the archival holdings (sorting, photographing, handling, and cleaning)
  • Assist with all activity related to the archive: perform inventory, complete research requests, and track all loans
  • Management of internal loans

Qualifications:

  • At least one prior internship, preferably in a corporate environment, archive or library setting
  • Ability to work independently and effectively in a fast-paced environment
  • Strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills
  • Proficiency in PC and Mac platforms, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, scanning applications, and database systems
  • Ability to perform physical tasks such as climbing step ladders and lifting and moving boxes weighing up to 40lbs
  • Ability to work in an environment that may contain allergens or irritants such as dust
  • Interest in American fashion history is preferred

How To Apply: Email resume to maggie.dowicyan@dkny.com with “Archive Internship” in the subject line. 

