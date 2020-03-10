DKNY Is Seeking An Archive & Inventory Intern In New York, NY

The responsibility of the Archive & Inventory intern is to keep the heritage of the DKNY and Donna Karan brands alive while maintaining best practices for sample preservation and organization.

Job title: Archive & Inventory intern

Reports to: Archive & Inventory Manager

Maintain digital catalogue of fashion samples and vintage inspiration assets across various brands

Provide comprehensive and detailed descriptions of garments

Assist with the conservation of the archival holdings (sorting, photographing, handling, and cleaning)

Assist with all activity related to the archive: perform inventory, complete research requests, and track all loans

Management of internal loans

Qualifications:

At least one prior internship, preferably in a corporate environment, archive or library setting

Ability to work independently and effectively in a fast-paced environment

Strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills

Proficiency in PC and Mac platforms, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, scanning applications, and database systems

Ability to perform physical tasks such as climbing step ladders and lifting and moving boxes weighing up to 40lbs

Ability to work in an environment that may contain allergens or irritants such as dust

Interest in American fashion history is preferred

How To Apply: Email resume to maggie.dowicyan@dkny.com with “Archive Internship” in the subject line.