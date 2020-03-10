DKNY Is Seeking An Archive & Inventory Intern In New York, NY
Job title: Archive & Inventory intern
Reports to: Archive & Inventory Manager
Role summary: The responsibility of the Archive & Inventory intern is to keep the heritage of the DKNY and Donna Karan brands alive while maintaining best practices for sample preservation and organization. This person assists the Archive & Inventory Manager with all internal and external archive sample pull requests while maintaining the sample organization.
- Maintain digital catalogue of fashion samples and vintage inspiration assets across various brands
- Provide comprehensive and detailed descriptions of garments
- Assist with the conservation of the archival holdings (sorting, photographing, handling, and cleaning)
- Assist with all activity related to the archive: perform inventory, complete research requests, and track all loans
- Management of internal loans
Qualifications:
- At least one prior internship, preferably in a corporate environment, archive or library setting
- Ability to work independently and effectively in a fast-paced environment
- Strong attention to detail and excellent organizational skills
- Proficiency in PC and Mac platforms, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, scanning applications, and database systems
- Ability to perform physical tasks such as climbing step ladders and lifting and moving boxes weighing up to 40lbs
- Ability to work in an environment that may contain allergens or irritants such as dust
- Interest in American fashion history is preferred
How To Apply: Email resume to maggie.dowicyan@dkny.com with “Archive Internship” in the subject line.