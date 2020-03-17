The Top Fall 2020 Colors to Stock up on Now

Photo: Imaxtree

The simplest way to translate the runway to every day is through color. The Fall 2020 catwalks were covered in sweet, pastel shades like powder blue and lilac, as well as richer, more autumnal hues of green and rust. While the latter are expected from cold-weather collections, the former are more common among springy wares, which is all the more reason to integrate them into your wardrobe now.

Read on to see these the top colors from fashion month that are worth stocking up on.

Lilac

A carryover from spring, lilac will be everywhere come fall. Showgoers sported candy-colored overcoats and faux furs for statement-making street style moments, while designers like Alberta Ferretti lent a more grown-up approach to the typically youthful hue with a pair of leather trousers.

Rust

Rust is suddenly en vogue again. This time around, you'll catch the color rich in saturation. The autumnal shade lends itself well to trending fabrics like latex, as well as more traditional fall fabrics such as velvet, suede and knit that were utilized across runways from Acne Studios to Boss.

Amber

Amber is the chicest sister in the yellow family. Taking a jewel-toned slant to mustard, the color is as swoon-worthy as its namesake gemstone. It provides the perfect transition to the sunny yellow we spotted in the pre-fall collections. For a luxe feel, opt for a fabric with a sheen as seen at Cynthia Rowley and Dennis Basso.

Jade

As the slime green frenzy fades away, a sultry jade is ready to take its place. Jade offers an updated approach to the typical Christmas tree green we tend to see at every holiday party. Take note from Anna Sui, Carolina Herrera and Celine for an enviable execution.

Powder Blue

Is powder blue the new winter white? Only time will tell but there's no need to wait around to find out before giving it a try yourself. Although a tried-and-true spring shade, designers showcased this pastel-leaning blue on transitional pieces. Erdem incorporated the hue into timeless midi dresses and Gucci opted for a workwear approach with a suiting.

