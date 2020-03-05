18 Standout Beauty Trends From the Fall 2020 Shows

That's a wrap on the Fall 2020 runway shows, folks! We scanned the runways (and backstages) of New York, London, Milan and Paris to take note of the many noteworthy beauty trends emerging over the course of the month. And now we've compiled them all in one place, for your viewing and inspiration-board-building pleasure.

In New York, we marveled over every kind of braid, a goth-vampire aesthetic, unexpected neons, jewel-studded hair and makeup and a whole lot of veils, nets and face coverings. Then, we hopped over to London, where we were wowed by artificial-looking hair, intricately-adorned eyes, wet hairstyles, metallics and '60s throwback looks. Next came Milan's heavy-metal makeup, center parts, red lip riffs and museum-worthy hair. Paris closed the season out on a high note, showcasing even more artistic eyes, graphic black eyeliner, plenty of bows and sleek hairstyles.

Click through the gallery below for a closer look at each of these hair and makeup trends from the Fall 2020 runways.

18 Gallery 18 Images

