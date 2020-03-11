The One Major Styling Takeaway From the Fall 2020 Runways

From unexpected details to unique print pairings, this trick lets you borrow from the catwalk in your outfit-planning.

Monse, Victoria Beckham, Self-Portrait and Saint Laurent. Photos: Imaxtree

As another Fashion Month has come to a close, the runway authorities and street-style influencers alike have shown us that the ultimate styling cue for Fall 2020 might just be what we least expected, literally.

Juxtaposition has taken over as the go-to amongst the fashion crowd this season. Pairing frilly Victorian dresses with lug-sole boots? Check. Trousers topped by hoodies? Check, again. Unexpected is the new "to-be-expected."

Good news: Achieving the coveted "cool-girl" aesthetic is easier than you may have thought. Following a formula is sure to help you reach the lusted-after look that seems like you put in 10 times the effort than you actually did.

Ahead, our tips on how to master juxtaposed styling based on the Fall 2020 runways.

Contrasting Fabrics

When thinking of juxtaposed styling, leather in combination with lace is undoubtedly the first pairing that comes to mind. But what makes the look eye-catching isn't the fabric itself, but rather the contrast in the way each lays on the body. Achieve the same effect by mixing leather or another traditionally rigid fabric (i.e. tweed or wool) with a piece that's soft and fluid in a satin, sheer or knit. Wearable yet bold, Self-Portrait paired back a romantic puff-sleeve top with tailored leather trousers for Fall 2020, while denim and suede was complemented by ladylike satin blouses at Khaite.

Unexpected Details

Another way to channel an unexpectedly cool look is through utilizing a base piece with details contradictory to the item's typical appearance — like adding of cut-outs to modest pieces, as seen at Victoria Beckham, Altuzarra and Prabal Gurung for Fall 2020. A.W.A.K.E. Mode and Burberry channeled a similar aesthetic by adorning decidedly traditional pieces in a youthful sparkle for a left-of-center slant.

Traditional Opposites Attract

A clear favorite amongst the street-style crowd was linking up pieces meant for different uses or settings, like styling workwear with athleisure or lingerie. Saint Laurent mastered this on the Paris Fashion Week runway as models sported latex hot-pants with chic satin blouses.

Unique Print Pairings

We expect iconic prints like plaid and houndstooth to be found on a flannel or a fitted blazer, but for Fall 2020 designers paired traditional patterns with unexpected silhouettes and fabrics. Monse took a more feminine approach to a classic red plaid by utilizing the conventionally-inclined motif on a slip dress, while David Koma turned up the glam on houndstooth with neon green sequins.

