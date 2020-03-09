Designers Are Bringing Back Muffs for Fall 2020

Bevza, Claudia Li, Shrimps and Prabal Gurung. Photos: Imaxtree

There's no way designers could have predicted that the Coronavirus outbreak would coincide with their Fall 2020 debuts, and yet they managed to provide a fashionable solution for keeping our hands away from our faces: muffs.

These centuries-old, cylindrical hand-warmers made a surprising — and timely — return to the runway this most recent fashion month, with brands favoring the plush accessory over a classic clutch.

We first spotted the trend at New York Fashion Week. It appeared in Bevza's cold-weather offering in the form of a white bag worn around the neck. Prabal Gurung then showed a feathery iteration of the bygone winter staple. Claudia Li called attention to the furry sidekick by pairing it with cool leather pieces for Fall 2020. And over in London, Shrimps served up muffs that wouldn't be out of place in a 19th century portrait.

So, there you have it: plenty of runway proof that you should stick your hands into a muff (after rigorous washing and sanitizing, of course) come fall. See it all below.

