Sky-High Boots Are Covering the Fall 2020 Runways

Saint Laurent, Rick Owens, Sportmax and Off-White. Photos: Imaxtree

Anne Hathaway's character Andy in "The Devil Wears Prada" is super-relatable, until she's not. The change? A pair of over-the-knee Chanel boots.

You see, Andy couldn't possibly earn the respect of Miranda Priestly — or her label-obsessed peers — in basic booties. Thigh-highs, however, are a total power statement. They don't quietly ask for attention; they demand it. And for Fall 2020, designers are demanding that we face the Miranda Priestly's in our life with lovely, lanky thigh boots.

We spotted several iterations of the bold shoe in Europe: Victoria Beckham sent out Posh Spice-approved, sock-fit platforms in London, and Bottega Veneta showed cream-colored, square-toe versions in Milan. Meanwhile, lace-up options cropped up at Moschino, and Sportmax gave the long boots some kinky latex treatment — as did Saint Laurent over in Paris.

Elsewhere in the French capital, Rick Owens continued the daring footwear trend by including mega platforms that practically functioned as pants in his cold-weather range. The boots-as-pants style continued at Off-White via shiny black and cobalt leather shoes worn with party-ready mini dresses.

See which designers sent over-the-knee boots down the Fall 2020 runways in the gallery below.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.