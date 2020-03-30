These Brands Are Giving Away Product to Medical Professionals at the Front Lines of the Pandemic

Photo: Courtesy of Universal Standard

Fashion and beauty brands are mobilizing to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic in different ways. Some are donating money to different organizations and efforts to fight the coronavirus. Others are pivoting production to manufacture essential supplies for healthcare workers, like face masks, protective gowns and hand sanitizer. As the disease continues to spread, many companies have announced they'd be giving away products to medical professionals and others working to provide aid to those affected, as a token of appreciation for their work — ranging from shoes they can wear on long shifts to wedding gowns for upcoming nuptials.

Aerosoles is donating some of its most comfortable sneaker styles to healthcare workers who e-mail sharethelove@aerosoles.com, while supplies last.

L'Agence is handing out free denim — $500,000 worth — to qualifying U.S.-based healthcare workers. Those eligible can e-mail givingback@lagence.com with their name, job title and photo of their credentials to request a pair of jeans, while supplies last.

Allbirds is giving away its signature Wool Runners to people working in healthcare who e-mail together@allbirds.com, while supplies lasted. The demand was so great when the offer was first announced, the brand introduced a "buy-one-give-one" model and an option to split the cost of a pair to be donated to a healthcare worker to U.S. customers.

The Body Shop has delivered goodie bags filled with products to hospitals in the U.K. Meanwhile, in North America, the retailer has handed out thousands of cleansing products to shelters and senior citizens.

Crocs is also pitching in, offering healthcare professionals a free pair of shoes, with free shipping included. The brand created a page on its website where medical workers can queue up virtually to receive theirs, until a daily merchandise limit is reached.

As a token of appreciation for their work, Glow Recipe opened up applications to medical professionals to receive a free full-size Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser and a month's supply of Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream. Due to high demand, the brand is no longer accepting submissions.

Every week, swimwear label Hermoza is highlighting three "Modern Day Heroes" nominated by members of its community on its Instagram feed and offering them a free item from its collection. These can be people who work in healthcare, people who volunteer at food banks, people who drive delivery trucks — people working to provide aid to those affected by Covid-19. Submissions can be sent to office@hermozaswim.com.

Keen gave 100,000 pairs of shoes to both workers on the front lines of the pandemic and to people at home.

Michigan-based outdoor gear company Merrell offered support in its home state by sending 1,200 pairs shoes and boots to Spectrum Health and Mercy Health hospitals, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the city's Fire Department.

Oofos, which specializes in recovery footwear, donated over 1,000 pairs of its shoes to nurses and medical professionals at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Swedish Hospital in Chicago, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Florida, Hackensack Meridian Health at Pascack Valley Medical Center in New Jersey, Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center in Atlanta, Prebys Cardiovascular Institute at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Palomar Medical Center Poway in California. Healthcare workers can also redeem "special offers" through RealID.me.

Pronovias was one of the first brands to announce it would gift product to healthcare professionals working to fight the spread of the coronavirus, offering free wedding gowns to engaged nurses and doctors in China at the beginning of the year, WWD reported. The Barcelona-based bridal brand extended the offer globally and to other hospital employees — like janitors and cafeteria staff — in March. Those eligible can pick a style from Pronovias's Heroes Collection at its flagship stores in Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla, Rome, Milan, Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Lisbon, London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, as well as in cities in Mexico, until August 31, 2020.

Through April 3, Sarah Flint is running a campaign called #StandInSupport, where people can nominate someone working at the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic in the U.S. — whether they're doctors, nurses, grocery workers, janitors, police officers or another essential worker — to receive a free pair of shoes from its archive, while supplies last.

In response to stories it was receiving about medical professionals using its products to relieve dryness and irritation from protective gear and constant hand-washing, Summer Fridays sent codes for a free full-size Jet Lag Mask to healthcare workers on the front lines who e-mailed thankyou@summerfridays.com and met certain criteria while supplies lasted.

Universal Standard launched a "Free Foundation Initiative," where it donates a piece of its Foundation collection — which consists of basics like T-shirts and bodysuits — to doctors, nurses and medical workers in the U.S., while supplies last. Those eligible can e-mail a photo of their credentials to us@universalstandard.net.

