Must Read: How Brands Can Be Transparent With Their Customers, Do Runway Shows Need a Theme?

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

How brands can be transparent with their customers

As shoppers become more conscious about their consumption, more pressure is being placed on brands to be transparent about their production and sustainability credits. Nevertheless, "radical transparency" is incredibly difficult, as Business of Fashion proved in its latest case study. Veja, Reformation, Eileen Fisher and others have begun to share their business practices with the public, but Everlane is miles ahead of its competitors, having incorporated "radical transparency" into its business model. However, the brand has still come under fire by people who believe that the only thing "radical" is their marketing, a claim Everlane vehemently deny. {Business of Fashion}

At Paris Fashion Week, designers seem to argue: runway shows don't need a theme

After Noir Kei Ninomiya's Fall 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week, an email was distributed by the press team of Comme des Garçons (which operates the label) saying that the theme of the collection was no theme. This is refreshing, as these concepts are often used to disguise a weak design idea, Business of Fashion argues. {Business of Fashion}

Could the post-Rana Plaza labor and safety reforms be in jeopardy?

Since the 2013 Rana Plaza tragedy that killed over 1,100 garment workers, safety and labor reforms have been put into place to improve working conditions and make factories safer. However, a power struggle is unfolding over who controls factory safety in Bangladesh. Local factory owners believe that it's time for international monitoring to end and that the responsibility should be returned to Bangladeshis. Western brands, labor groups and nonprofit supporters, meanwhile, are also fighting for power, wary of negative press or losing hard-earned gains. All this discord is hurting the workers, who fear greatly for their safety. {The New York Times}

Camilla and Marc releases ovarian cancer campaign

The siblings behind the Australian luxury fashion brand Camilla and Marc have launched a campaign titled, "Ovaries. Talk about them," to drive the conversation around and necessary funding for ovarian cancer. Camilla Freeman-Topper and Marc Freeman lost their mother to ovarian cancer 26 years ago, and shared in a press release: "The pain of losing my mother so suddenly was devastating and one of the most difficult things I have ever had to encounter. We want to start a powerful conversation now, so that our children and future generations can look forward to a future where deaths from ovarian cancer are a rarity rather than the norm." Camilla and Marc is also releasing two limited-edition T-shirts in collaboration with Perth-based artist Rina Freiberg; proceeds will be donated directly to the Ovarian Cancer Research UNSW Sydney. {Fashionista Inbox}

