Must Read: How the Fashion Industry Will Change After the Pandemic, Why Some Stores Are Closing Both Retail and E-Commerce

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

How will the fashion industry change after the pandemic?

In an opinion piece for Business of Fashion, Angelo Flaccavento shares his thoughts about the fate of the fashion industry, which has been hard hit by the deadly Covid-19 outbreak, writing, "...this crisis is an opportunity to edit down the superfluous, to regain our long-lost soul, to do away with heavy marketing and the insidious economy of influencing." {Business of Fashion}

Why some stores are closing both retail and e-commerce operations

Fashion companies have been forced to begin to halt all of their operations, including e-commerce, as many states announce new stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders. Brands like Reformation, Marysia and The Frankie Shop have closed their factories and online stores in compliance with their state government mandates. Vic Drabicky, founder and CEO of digital agency January Digital, told Glossy, "The most at-risk brands are newer brands that don't have the cashflow or credit lines to be able to sustain a complete closure of what could be a couple weeks or more...sadly, we're going to end up losing some young brands that were showing great promise and some more tenured brands that simply couldn't adapt to the extreme circumstances." {Glossy}

The new rules of guerilla marketing

Guerilla marketing tactics are the way of the future, with money spent on digital ads surpassing non-digital ones for the first time in 2019. Brands have increasingly started to embrace guerilla marketing tactics, as they are usually low-cost, and extremely successful if executed correctly. Saint Laurent was one of the first designers to utilize this approach with his YSL manifesto: a 20-page handout inside a limited-edition cotton bag, handed out every year in different locations around the globe. Rita Tabet, chief operating officer and partner at Pop Up Mob, told Vogue Business, "It [the campaign] needs to evoke curiosity for the consumer to stop what they're doing and pay attention; it has to have a purpose; and it has to be interesting enough that the consumer wants to post about it and create organic promotion." {Vogue Business}

Digitally native brands are leaning into virtual styling

In an effort to keep customers shopping and engaged with them, digital-first companies are turning to virtual styling after their retail stores were forced to shut in order to slow down the spread of coronavirus. Brideside, Universal Standard and Cuup are some companies that have seen early success with shifting focus to virtual styling. {Glossy}

Spa industry hit hard by coronavirus pandemic

The stay-at-home mandates have hit the spa industry hard. Mynd Spa & Salon, previously known as Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and facial bar chain Heyday has laid off over 300 employees at 11 different locations. {Beauty Independent}

