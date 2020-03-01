ICYMI: Milan Street Style, Best Things We've Bought Recently & the Latest from Dior and Saint Laurent

A must-read roundup of our most popular stories of the week. You're welcome.

Sure, we're all glued to our phones/tablets/laptops/watches that barely tell time, but even the best of us miss out on some important #content from time to time. That's why, in case you missed it, we've rounded up our most popular stories of the week to help you stay in the loop. No need to thank us — just toast a brunch mimosa in our honor when you're discussing who did what over your avocado toast.

THE BEST STREET STYLE LOOKS FROM MILAN FASHION WEEK FALL 2020

Plus, browse all of our photos from the week in one place.

THE 31 BEST BEAUTY LOOKS FROM MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

Featuring throwback hairstyles and pearl-adorned (!) faces.

THE 24 BEST THINGS FASHIONISTA EDITORS BOUGHT IN FEBRUARY

Cow-print clogs, a silk loungewear set and more.

MARIA GRAZIA CHIURI CENTERS DIOR'S FALL 2020 SHOW AROUND ANOTHER FEMINIST WORK

But when will her feminism include a broader spectrum of body types?

ANTHONY VACCARELLO SENDS OUT AN ARMY OF SEXY SAINT LAURENT SECRETARIES FOR FALL 2020

There's about to be a bum rush on the latex market.

Well, there you have it. All the must-read, watercooler-ready fashion news you needed to know. Wait, what's the fashion equivalent of water cooler? A prosecco fountain? How do we get one of those?



Homepage photo: Imaxtree

