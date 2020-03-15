ICYMI: Meghan Markle's Final Royal Engagements, 'Mulan' Red Carpet & Zoë Kravitz's 'High Fidelity' Makeup

A must-read roundup of our most popular stories of the week. You're welcome.

MEGHAN MARKLE WORE A THING: SAFIYAA RED CAPE DRESS AT THE MOUNBATTEN FESTIVAL OF MUSIC EDITION

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are wrapping up their final engagements as working royals on a glamorous note.

MEGHAN MARKLE WORE A THING: EMILIA WICKSTEAD CAPE DRESS EDITION

For her last public appearance before stepping back from the royal family.

MEGHAN MARKLE WORE A THING: ASYMMETRIC PREEN DRESS EDITION

To host a conversation with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

MEGHAN MARKLE WORE A THING: SCANLAN THEODORE CRAVAT DRESS

To meet with ACU scholarship recipients.

DISNEY'S 'MULAN' PREMIERE WAS FULL OF FAIRY TALE FASHION

Think princess-worthy gowns and shimmering gold trains.

ZOË KRAVITZ'S 'HIGH FIDELITY' MAKEUP ARTIST ON HOW TO RECREATE THE SHOW'S BEAUTY LOOKS

Without actually having to be Zoë Kravitz.

Homepage photo: Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

