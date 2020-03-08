ICYMI: Wrapping Up All Things Fashion Month Fall 2020

A must-read roundup of our most popular stories of the week. You're welcome.

30 TOP TRENDS FROM THE FALL 2020 RUNWAYS

Here's what we'll be wearing six months down the road.

THE 168 BEST STREET STYLE LOOKS FROM FALL 2020 FASHION MONTH

See you next season!

18 STANDOUT BEAUTY TRENDS FROM THE FALL 2020 SHOWS

For your viewing and inspiration-board-building pleasure.

FASHIONISTA'S 20 FAVORITE FALL 2020 COLLECTIONS FROM FASHION MONTH

The absolute best from New York, London, Milan and Paris.

THE 114 BEST BEAUTY LOOKS FROM FALL 2020 FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

Plenty of hair, makeup and nail inspiration ahead.

ALL OF THE BEST BAGS FROM THE FALL 2020 SHOWS, IN ONE PLACE

Featuring chic pouches for your water bottle, box clutches and even more tiny bags.

FASHIONISTA'S 101 FAVORITE SHOES FROM THE FALL 2020 SHOWS

You can look forward to the return of the pointy-toe heel and the embellished chunky boot.

