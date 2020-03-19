Must Read: Fashion-Tech Companies Get Boost As Covid-19 Spreads, Playboy Is Shuttering Print

Photo: Barbara Gindl/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

As Covid-19 continues to spread, fashion-tech companies get a boost

As the coronavirus spreads, many businesses have had to shut down production, stores and offices in favor of social-distancing precautions. But as in-person communication continues to slow down, companies with digital solutions are on the rise. "Companies need to operate as if normalcy will return, otherwise they are guaranteeing it won't," said Simeon Siegel, managing director and senior analyst at BMO Capital to Business of Fashion. With digital fixes like teleconferencing and remote-working design tools, companies can change their business strategy to adjust to these difficult times. {Business of Fashion}

Playboy is shuttering its print magazine.

Hugh Hefner's famed men's magazine has shuttered print after 66 years, due to the existing struggles of print operations and added economic strains from the Covid-19 pandemic. The magazine, which went to a quarterly printing schedule last year, will now operate on a digital basis with special print editions in the works. {WWD}

Why basics like toothpaste and deodorant are huge for beauty companies

As consumers stock up on daily necessities, beauty companies are expected to shift their product focus away from luxuries and bring it back to the essentials, like toothpaste and deodorant. Companies are also moving efforts towards sustainable formulas and product aesthetics. "The whole nature of the word 'beauty' is changing and has been for some time," said Larissa Jensen, vice president, industry advisor for beauty at the NPD Group. "The big shift is around wellness and wellbeing and that to me is a new beauty. It goes beyond the superficial." {Business of Fashion}

