Fashionista's 20 Favorite Fall 2020 Collections From Fashion Month

Fashionista's 20 Favorite Fall 2020 Collections From Fashion Month

The absolute best from New York, London, Milan and Paris.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Photo: Imaxtree

By the time the shows wrap up in Paris, we've almost forgotten about what the trends were on the runways in New York — almost. Part of it is just exhaustion, from having spent four consecutive weeks reporting on both the ready-to-wear, beauty and accessory looks for the next season. But outside of the common threads we weave through the hundreds of Fall 2020 collections that have debuted over the past month, we want to highlight the showings from New York, London, Milan and Paris that really, truly impressed — because of their messaging, because of their technique, because they were just that damn good.

See Fashionista's favorite Fall 2020 collections, below. 

16Arlington

16Arlington-fall-2020-4
16Arlington-fall-2020-1
16Arlington-fall-2020-3
5
Gallery
5 Images

Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen Fall 2020 Look 3
Alexander McQueen Fall 2020 Look 4
Alexander McQueen Fall 2020 Look 1
5
Gallery
5 Images

Altuzarra

Altuzarra Fall 2020 PFW 2
Altuzarra Fall 2020 PFW 5
Altuzarra Fall 2020 PFW 3
5
Gallery
5 Images

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta Fall 2020 5
Bottega Veneta Fall 2020 1
Bottega Veneta Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Christopher John Rogers

John Rogers RF20 0590
John Rogers RF20 0208
John Rogers RF20 0224
5
Gallery
5 Images

Collina Strada

Collina Strada RF20 0059
Collina Strada RF20 0008
Collina Strada RF20 0024
5
Gallery
5 Images

Dries van Noten

Dries van Noten Fall 2020 5
Dries van Noten Fall 2020 1
Dries van Noten Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Eckhaus Latta

Eckhaus Latta RF20 0530
Eckhaus Latta RF20 0041
Eckhaus Latta RF20 0111
5
Gallery
5 Images

Fendi

Fendi Fall 2020 5
Fendi Fall 2020 1
Fendi Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Gucci

Gucci Fall 2020 5
Gucci Fall 2020 1
Gucci Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Jil Sander

Jil Sander Fall 2020 5
Jil Sander Fall 2020 1
Jil Sander Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen RF20 0236
Jonathan Cohen RF20 0001
Jonathan Cohen RF20 0010
5
Gallery
5 Images

JW Anderson

JW Anderson-fall-2020-1
JW Anderson-fall-2020-5
JW Anderson-fall-2020-2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Loewe

Loewe Fall 2020 Look 3
Loewe Fall 2020 Look 1
Loewe Fall 2020 Look 4
5
Gallery
5 Images

Paco Rabanne 

Paco Rabanne Fall 2020 5
Paco Rabanne Fall 2020 1
Paco Rabanne Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Prada

Prada Fall 2020 5
Prada Fall 2020 1
Prada Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Rodarte

rodarte fall 2020 41
rodarte fall 2020 2
rodarte fall 2020 13
5
Gallery
5 Images

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent Fall 2020 5
Saint Laurent Fall 2020 1
Saint Laurent Fall 2020 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Simone Rocha

simone-rocha-fall-2020-5
simone-rocha-fall-2020-1
simone-rocha-fall-2020-2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Thom Browne

Thom Browne Fall 2020 Look 5
Thom Browne Fall 2020 Look 1
Thom Browne Fall 2020 Look 2
5
Gallery
5 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories