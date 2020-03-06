Fashionista's 20 Favorite Fall 2020 Collections From Fashion Month

By the time the shows wrap up in Paris, we've almost forgotten about what the trends were on the runways in New York — almost. Part of it is just exhaustion, from having spent four consecutive weeks reporting on both the ready-to-wear, beauty and accessory looks for the next season. But outside of the common threads we weave through the hundreds of Fall 2020 collections that have debuted over the past month, we want to highlight the showings from New York, London, Milan and Paris that really, truly impressed — because of their messaging, because of their technique, because they were just that damn good.
See Fashionista's favorite Fall 2020 collections, below.
16Arlington
Alexander McQueen
Altuzarra
Bottega Veneta
Christopher John Rogers
Collina Strada
Dries van Noten
Eckhaus Latta
Fendi
Gucci
Jil Sander
Jonathan Cohen
JW Anderson
Loewe
Paco Rabanne
Prada
Rodarte
Saint Laurent
Simone Rocha
Thom Browne
