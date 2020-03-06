30 Top Trends From the Fall 2020 Runways

With fashion month winding down, we're happy to hang up our fuzzy bucket hats until next season. But before we can kick off our platform clogs and enjoy a long, uninterrupted nap, let's debrief on the top trends from the Fall 2020 runways.
From punky plaids and knit ponchos in New York to red carpet-ready eveningwear in London, the latest autumnal offerings were far from boring. In Milan, the fearless fashion continued with literal dessert-inspired ensembles and next-level fringe; while in Paris, luxury labels got into 15th-century cosplay and latex.
Click through the gallery below for a closer look at the top trends from the Fall 2020 runways.
