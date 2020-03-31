The 26 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in March

These are the hair, makeup, skin-care and wellness finds that brought us a bit of comfort during a difficult month.

Photo: Courtesy of Sunday Forever

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

There's not much to say about March other than it was an extremely difficult month for many in the U.S. and around the world. Team Fashionista's daily routines, like so many others, were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout surrounding it.

As we adjusted to the realities of taking precautions, working from our homes and doing what we could to help support those suffering in our industry and our communities, we also did our best to seek out glimmers of comfort, positivity and hope wherever possible. For some of us, that meant turning to self-care and wellness rituals with a newfound appreciation for our own health and the privilege of being able to take a little time for ourselves.

This month, our beauty and wellness finds include picks from indie brands we love (many of which could really use some support right now), mood-boosting candles, aromatherapeutic oils and incense, skin-care products that gave us a sense of order and ritual amongst the chaos and nail polish that made us feel a little happier.

Click through the gallery below to see the items that brought us a bit of comfort during a difficult month. We hope they might do the same for you.

26 Gallery 26 Images

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

33 Gallery 33 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.