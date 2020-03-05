Fleur du Mal Is Hiring A Sales Associate In New York, NY

Fleur du Mal is a luxury lingerie and ready-to-wear brand founded in 2012 by Jennifer Zuccarini.

Fleur du Mal is a luxury lingerie and ready-to-wear brand founded in 2012 by Jennifer Zuccarini. The collection is distributed online at fleurdumal.com, in Fleur du Mal Boutiques and with top department stores and specialty retailers around the world.

Fleur du Mal Boutique Sales Associates will be responsible for providing top level customer service in line with brand expectations and assisting with general upkeep of the boutique all the while keeping in mind three key objectives: the fleur experience, relationships & repeat business and optimizing sales. Sales Associates will report directly to Fleur du Mal Boutique Managers.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Reasonable accommodations will be made to accomplish the following:

Operations:

Update Boutique Manager to any specific inventory issues or requests for weekly reorder

Sendbacks and damages done weekly with Boutique Manager

Boutique cleanliness including dusting, windexing, sweeping when necessary

Backstock inventory organization and upkeep

Leave the store neat and organized before closing while maintaining the cleanliness of the store throughout the day.

Assist in creating packing lists and packing for product returns from boutique to warehouse

Be available to help with in store events

Assist in floor moves, merchandising, backstock organization and display maintenance.

Assist in processing and replenishing merchandise; participate in receiving and monitoring floor stock. Stock shelves, counters, drawers, and/or tables with merchandise and set up advertising displays.

Keep floor stocked with 2 per size of well steamed and presented product

Attend product knowledge training and boutique team meetings

Provide a high level of care for all Fleur du Mal garments

Ensure Fleur du Mal packaging materials are always in stock, communicate any needs to Boutique Manager

Manage and keep track of all outgoing and incoming press pulls by giving constant communication with Studio and Boutique

Performs other related duties and responsibilities as may be assigned from time to time.

Client Service:

Provide top level service to all visitors and a consistent in store shopping experience for customers

Develop personal relationships with clients keeping repeat business top of mind

Demonstrate knowledge of all store products, promotions, special sales, inventory availability and use this knowledge to build sales

Demonstrate high level of professionalism and appropriateness working with customers in dressing room fittings and while presenting intimate apparel and accessories

Proactively seek opportunities to upsell and add on additional merchandise, further enhancing the customer’s shopping experience

Meet and exceed sales and service performance goals set by store management including but not limited to individual sales, dollars per transaction, daily and stretch sales goals, etc.

Build lasting relationships (‘clientele”) with customers by contacting them to follow up on purchases, suggest new merchandise, and remind them of upcoming events.

Watch for and recognize loss prevention situations and know how to prevent and handle these situations using outstanding customer service and “Loss Prevention” policies and procedures.

Adhere to weekly/monthly work schedules and maintain availability and flexibility to work nights, weekends, store openings and closings according to the needs of the business and events such as but not limited to: store meetings, store events, floor

Maintain a seamless check out process for sales and returns by offering exceptional customer service and to find the best possible solution that would keep the client satisfied

Respond to customer inquiries in person, over the phone, over email or livechat regarding inventory, sizing, discounts, shipping etc keeping company sales in mind

Understand the importance of thorough communication across all fronts

Answer phone calls to the boutique in a professional, friendly, courteous and helpful manner at all times

Have strong attention to detail and an obsession with organization

Ensure notes on purchases and clients are cohesive across Shopify and client docs

Understand the nuances of the Fleur du Mal brand, ultimately be the epitome of a Fleur Girl (or guy) at heart

EDUCATION/DESIRABLE EXPERIENCE & TRAINING

High School diploma or equivalent

Demonstrate an energetic and positive attitude at all times

Ability to communicate effectively with customers, peers and management

Team Player who possesses the ability to work in a learning environment

1-2 years of retail experience preferred

Able to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays

To Apply: Please email jocelyn@fleurdumal.com, subject line Sales Associate.